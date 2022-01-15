Officiating in Raiders-Bengals problematic at times

CINCINNATI (AP) — A mostly tense game between teams with long playoff droughts was disrupted by some problematic officiating. The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 on Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup that ended Cincinnati’s 31-year run without a postseason victory. The margin was Joe Burrow’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd late in the second quarter on which the quarterback barely was in bounds when he threw the ball. But an official right at the sideline where Burrow threw appeared to blow his whistle while the ball was in the air. Players on the field for the Raiders protested a bit to no avail.