Vegas police: Man killed in SWAT shootout was not a suspect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police official says a 19-year-old man killed in a shootout with SWAT officers as they burst into an apartment this week was not the suspect in a murder investigation that prompted the raid. Assistant Clark County Sheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters Thursday that one officer was badly wounded, another received an arm wound and Isaiah Tyree Williams was killed in the pre-dawn Monday shooting. Walsh says five SWAT officers fired a total of 23 shots and Williams fired 18 shots during the exchange. Walsh says Officer Kerry Kubla remains hospitalized facing a long recovery from arm and leg wounds. Officer Brice Clements was treated for an arm wound.