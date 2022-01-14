Nevada casinos data: Jobs lost, revenues down amid pandemic

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An annual report shows a decrease in employees at Nevada’s biggest casinos and anemic revenues during the 12 months that followed a statewide casino shutdown over the pandemic in 2020. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday in its annual Nevada Gaming Abstract that 302 casinos lost more than $206 million in the 12 months ending last June 30. That compared with net income of almost $2.9 billion reaped by 267 casinos a year earlier. The report said the average number of employees decreased 18% during the fiscal 2021 reporting period, from almost 136,000 to about 111,500. State health officials have reported nearly 550,000 coronavirus cases and over 8,600 deaths during the pandemic.