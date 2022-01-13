Vegas police: Man wounded after opening fire at officers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say officers shot and critically wounded a man who opened fire at them near a desert area not far from Harry Reid International Airport. Capt. Carlos Hank says that while officers talked late Wednesday with a woman who sought police help, a man got out of a nearby vehicle and started shooting. Officers fired back and the wounded man went to a vacant lot before he was arrested and hospitalized. No one else was injured. The shooting was the third involving Las Vegas police in less than a week. That compares with 10 police shootings in all of 2021, including six that were fatal.