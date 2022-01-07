Raiders TE Darren Waller questionable for Chargers game

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get star tight end Darren Waller back for their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia says Waller will be a game-time decision for the Raiders in their showdown at home on Sunday night against the Chargers. The winner of that game is assured of a playoff spot, while the Raiders can also get in with losses by both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. Waller hasn’t played since getting injured in the second quarter of a win on Thanksgiving at Dallas.