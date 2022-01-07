Phoenix among those voluntarily losing Colorado River water

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Phoenix has outlined what it will contribute voluntarily to a regional plan to shore up a reservoir that delivers Colorado River water to three states and Mexico. The river already can’t provide seven Western states what they were promised a century ago. Phoenix, the nation’s fifth largest city, is among entities that will pitch in to fulfill the so-called 500+ Plan. City officials say they’ll leave some water in Lake Mead that straddles the Arizona-Nevada border instead of storing it underground as planned. The plan will be implemented as Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are forced to endure their first-ever mandatory cuts from the river.