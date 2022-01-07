Arizona man gets prison for casino sex attack on tribal land

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 26-year-old Arizona man who admitted sexually assaulting a woman at resort-casino on the Fort Mojave reservation has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. A federal prosecutor said Richard Anthony Hernandez also was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to 15 years of supervised release after prison. Hernandez’s defense attorney says the sentence was a fair resolution of the case. A prosecutor says the woman is Native American. She was hospitalized for multiple face and head injuries and loss of consciousness after the September 2018 attack at the casino near Laughlin.