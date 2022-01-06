GOP candidates for Nevada governor set to debate in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nine candidates running in Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial primary in June are scheduled to debate for the first time in Reno on Thursday at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The Nevada governor’s race is expected to be among the most hotly contested of the country’s 36 governor’s races and a referendum on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates include Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, attorney Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who will not attend the debate.