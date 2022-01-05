Boeing lands airplane order from US budget carrier Allegiant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Air is ordering new planes from Boeing. It’s a win for Boeing because Allegiant’s current fleet consists entirely of jets from European rival Airbus. Allegiant said Wednesday that it will buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets and take options for 50 more. The terms of the deal weren’t released. The planes list for between $99 million and $122 million apiece, but airlines routinely receive deep discounts. Allegiant says it will take delivery of the planes from 2023 through 2025.