Northern California receives more rain and snow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain and snow showers are lingering over Northern California as the latest weather system moved through. Forecasters billed the system as weak but it left some surprisingly high rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area by Tuesday morning. Mount Tamalpais recorded more than 4 inches in 24 hours and the National Weather Service says the San Mateo and Santa Cruz coastal ranges received 1 to 2 inches. In the Sierra Nevada, chains are required for vehicles on Interstate 80. The stormy weather is adding to substantial precipitation from December storms. Pacific Gas & Electric says about 21,000 customers remain without power due to storm damage.