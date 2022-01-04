Biden to travel to Las Vegas for Harry Reid memorial service

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Las Vegas on Saturday to attend services for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would attend the memorial services for the president’s former Senate colleague. Reid died last week after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat. First Lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama are also expected to attend memorial services in Las Vegas.