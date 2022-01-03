$2,500 reward offered in search for Reno homicide suspect

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Reno are offering a $2,500 reward as police continue the search for a suspect in a homicide over the weekend south of Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Reno police say they responded to reports of a shooting at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Gentry Way. Officers found a man who had been shot and began life-saving efforts but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from the robbery-homicide unit have taken over the investigation. Secret Witness announced the $2,500 reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect. Anyone with information should call Reno Police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.