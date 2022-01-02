Wentz gets off to slow start as Colts lose 23-20 to Raiders

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz was held to 148 yards passing after spending much of the week on Indianapolis’ COVID-19 reserve list, and the Colts lost 23-20 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Daniel Carlson’s 33-yard field goal as time expired. Indianapolis had won three straight and eight of 10 to move one win away from a postseason berth. But it couldn’t hold a second-half lead against Las Vegas. Wentz said it was perhaps the weirdest week of his NFL career.