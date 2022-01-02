Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carlson’s third field goal of the game. Carr passed for 255 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas, and Zay Jones had eight receptions for 120 yards.