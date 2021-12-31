Nevada keeps mandate for higher ed staff, fires unvaccinated

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities were being fired on Friday, a day after the state Board of Regents voted to keep a staff vaccine mandate in effect. Regents on Thursday voted to maintain the mandate and implement it as scheduled Friday. Officials said 379 employees were being terminated, 188 were ending their contracts and 18 were voluntarily resigning. Employees who are fired can seek reinstatement if they show proof of vaccination in January. With the staff mandate remaining in effect, universities are set to begin the semester with a mandate on staff and without one on students.