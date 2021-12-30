Teachers’ union sues to withdraw measures from Nevada ballot

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas teachers’ union is suing to withdraw two of their own ballot initiatives from the 2022 election. Two political action committees backed by the Clark County Education Association filed a lawsuit against Nevada’s secretary of state this week arguing state law allows them to withdraw ballot initiatives after submitting signatures. The groups last year submitted signatures for two tax measures and used them as bargaining chips in the Statehouse to push lawmakers to increase mining taxes to fund education. Their efforts to withdraw them afterward were complicated when the secretary of state said the constitution prohibited her from doing so.