Late Senate leader Harry Reid remembered as `man of action’

By KEVIN FREKING, LAURIE KELLMAN and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former presidents and ex-Senate colleagues are lauding longtime Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday. They cites his political legacy that included an expansion of health insurance coverage for millions of Americans. The Nevada Democrat also helped secure an economic aid package and a banking overhaul following the 2008 financial crisis. Reid is also being remembered as a politician whose blunt and combative words often antagonized his political rivals, and sometimes his allies. His abrupt style was typified by his habit of unceremoniously hanging up the phone without saying goodbye.