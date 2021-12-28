Man held in Vegas Chinatown waiter shooting case denied bail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge who let a 23-year-old convicted felon out of jail last month in a separate case has now ordered him held without bail to face new charges in the shooting of a waiter at a restaurant in the city’s Chinatown district. Rashawn Gaston-Anderson refused to leave jail for an initial court hearing Tuesday following his Monday arrest. Across town, Nevada’s governor and others gathered to show solidarity with the local Asian American community and to raise funds for the waiter, Chengyan Wang. He remains hospitalized in intensive care after being shot multiple times when he confronted an intruder in the restaurant early Dec. 20.