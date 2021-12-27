Woman hurt in Las Vegas UTV crash against brother’s arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who lost her arm after a Christmas Eve crash on a UTV in Northern Las Vegas does not want her brother, who was driving, prosecuted. In an interview from her hospital bed, Isabella Anes Hernandez told Las Vegas’ KLAS-TV that her brother shouldn’t be blamed for what was essentially an accident. She says it’s unjustified for him to go to jail and that he was “completely sober.” Still, police arrested him for reckless driving. Flaman lost control of the UTV around 9 p.m. Friday. One of two male passengers also suffered injuries but they were not life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately known Monday of Flaman had an attorney.