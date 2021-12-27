Storm blasts freezing air, blinding snow across Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Winter storms blasted freezing air and blinding snow across northern Nevada — affecting travel and business, closing Sierra Nevada highway passes, delaying airport flights and shutting state offices. Interstate 80 remained closed Monday due to poor visibility and heavy snow from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California. Several flights were canceled or delayed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, where skies were clear but mountains were capped by snow. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered nonessential state workers other than public safety and corrections personnel to remain home due to the storm. Weather and travel advisories were in place across northern Nevada due to the possibility of blowing and drifting snow.