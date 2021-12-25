Winter storm slows travel on I-80 in Sierra; chains required

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow overnight at some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe is slowing holiday travel on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Sierra. Chains or snow tires are required for all vehicles in both directions on a 70 miles stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line to Alta, California, about 13 miles northeast of Colfax. Reno-Sparks and Carson City remain under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Saturday, The warning continues at Lake Tahoe into Tuesday. Twenty inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday at Homewood on Tahoe’s west shore.