Vegas police seek help in Chinatown restaurant shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are pleading for public help to identify a gunman who shot a waiter multiple times at a restaurant in the city’s Chinatown district during what was characterized as a botched after-hours break-in. Capt. Michelle Tavarez told reporters Tuesday there’s no evidence the shooting was a hate crime. She says the wounded man underwent surgery and is in stable condition following the early Monday shooting. Security video showed a slender man Tavarez identified as Black dressed in a blue hooded jacket and white shorts over black leggings outside the ShangHai Taste restaurant. A restaurant co-owner tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the waiter was shot seven times. He called the shooting unprovoked.