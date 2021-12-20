Las Vegas police officer injured in weekend highway crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash over the weekend. Las Vegas authorities shared details about the incident on social media Sunday morning. The motorcycle officer was reportedly alert upon being treated and taken to a hospital. The crash happened overnight and was caused by a stalled vehicle in a lane. The collision involved three vehicles total. Photos posted by Las Vegas police on Twitter showed two damaged cars, a battered police motorcycle and a lot of debris strewn across a highway. Police shared no other details including the officer’s identity.