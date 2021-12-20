Ex-doctor accused of terrorist threat against Mormon church

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former doctor whose medical license was revoked in 2019 has been accused in Las Vegas of making a false terrorist threat against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Isaac Hearne was arrested last week after a recorded telephone call to church headquarters Dec. 13 from a man who identified himself as Hearne and threatened to kill everyone in the building. Witnesses told police that Hearne is a former eye doctor from Reno. Police say Hearne acknowledged calling the church and blamed the church for professional and financial “calamities” in his life. He’s now free on electronic monitoring pending a court appearance on Thursday.