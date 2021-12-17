AP sources: NFL moves Raiders-Browns game to Monday

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Two people with knowledge of the decision tell the AP that the NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns. The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the change. Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.