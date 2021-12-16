Adams picks Las Vegas official as new NYC jail commissioner

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named a Las Vegas jail official and former New York police officer as his incoming head of the city’s jail system on Thursday. Louis Molina, who oversees the Las Vegas city jail in his role as the head of the Department of Public Safety, will be the next commissioner of New York City’s Department of Correction. Molina will be the first Latino to serve in the role. He will take over the job once Adams is sworn in on Jan. 1 and will oversee the city’s 10 jail facilities, including the troubled Rikers Island complex, which has about 9,000 corrections officers and 5,000 inmates.