AP source: Browns QB Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person tells AP that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a major virus outbreak. Coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive and the Browns placed eight players on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Mayfield, who has been dealing with injuries all season, was one of the new positive cases on Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity as the Browns continue testing. An NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”