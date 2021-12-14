Man gets 32 years to life for killing woman during burglary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man convicted in the shooting death of a woman during a burglary in her metro Las Vegas home has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. State District Court Judge Tierra Jones said 60-year-old Sheri Aoyagi was killed in 2018 because she and her husband had returned home during the burglary and the perpetrators didn’t want to leave any witnesses. Jurors in October convicted Tyran Mollett of murder and other charges that included attempted murder of Aoyagi’s husband. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that co-defendant Kamari Collins pleaded guilty to murder but later withdrew his plea and now awaits trial.