Renaming of Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid set for Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport will officially be re-dubbed as Harry Reid International Airport this week. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and several other officials will be on hand Tuesday for a ceremony formally re-branding the airport. In February, Clark County Commission unanimously approved renaming the airport after the state’s longest serving senator. The airport was first named for Democratic Sen. Patrick McCarran, who served from 1933-1954. Critics have brought up his reported history of perpetuating racism, xenophobia and antisemitism. Reid, also a Democrat, served in the Senate from 1987-2017. While he is not expected to attend, members of his family will be present.