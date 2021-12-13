Longtime Reno defense attorney David Houston dies at age 69

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of Reno’s top defense attorneys who represented celebrities as well defendants in high-profile murder cases has died. David Houston was 69. Houston practiced law in Reno for more than 30 years. His friend and law partner Ken Lyon says he died on Saturday following complications from a surgery. Houston’s clients included professional wrestler Hulk Hogan and Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis. He also represented officials at the Mustang Ranch brothel east of Reno, and the man convicted in 2017 of killing Nevada Controller Kathy Augustine. He got a murder conviction overturned against a Vagos motorcycle gang member in a 2013 casino shootout with the Hells Angels.