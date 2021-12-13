Hard Rock International buying The Mirage operation in Vegas

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel will play at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. In what MGM Resorts International chief Bill Hornbuckle called “a significant milestone for MGM Resorts and for Las Vegas,” the companies announced MGM Resorts will sell operations of The Mirage to Hard Rock International. The cash deal is worth almost $1.1 billion and is expected to close next year. Hard Rock Chairman Jim Allen said the Florida-based hospitality and entertainment giant plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel. It’s not immediately clear if the iconic Mirage volcano fountain and Polynesian theme will remain.