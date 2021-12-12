Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Lighter rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to come. Feet of snow are expected on the highest peaks while rain will drench other parts of California. The storm will push south and east before moving out midweek. Another storm will quickly follow on its heels. Forecasters warned people in the Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall.