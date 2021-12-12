Family of woman who died in 2019 Las Vegas fire file lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a woman who died in a Las Vegas fire two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the companies that maintained the building’s fire alarm system. Six people died in the December 2019 blaze at the Alpine Motel Apartments, which authorities say was the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the family of 59-year-old Tracy Cihal filed the suit Wednesday in District Court against the Alpine’s owners and other companies in charge of safety equipment. Cihal’s family had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the building’s owner. A jury trial in that case is set for October.