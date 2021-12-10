Woman sentenced to prison for young son’s 1986 disappearance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman whose young son disappeared 35 years ago in metro Las Vegas was sentenced Friday to two years in prison in connection with his presumed death. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Amy Fleming had pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter after originally being charged with murder. Fleming pleaded guilty under a type of plea in which she admitted only that authorities had enough evidence to prove guilt. Her son, 3-year-old Francillon Pierre, was reported missing in 1986 and his body hasn’t been found. Fleming and her then-boyfriend told police they lost sight of the boy at a swap meet.