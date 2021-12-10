Oregon coordinator Ken Wilson named new Nevada head coach

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has hired Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson as the Wolf Pack’s new head football coach. Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth announced that Wilson will take over the program after Jay Norvell accepted the head coaching job at Colorado State. Wilson was the linebackers coach at Washington State for five years before he accepted the same job at Oregon in 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Ducks this season. He also served as an assistant at Nevada for 19 years, most recently as associate head coach in 2012.