Faith group hosting free laundry event at 2 sites in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A faith-based organization plans to host a free laundry event at two downtown Las Vegas sites in a bid to help people who might otherwise have to choose between food for the family or clean clothes. Florida-based Current Initiatives says it hopes to wash and dry 500 loads of laundry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at no cost to participants. The sites are A+ Laundromat on Bonanza Road at Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Coin Laundry on Owens Avenue at J Street. The not-for-profit calls the effort The Laundry Project. It’s partnering with Underground Faith and The River Las Vegas for volunteers.