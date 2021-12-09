Suspect in death of Nevada trooper had high levels of meth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A toxicology report says a carjacking suspect shot and killed after his vehicle struck and fatally injured a Nevada state trooper on a Las Vegas freeway had high levels of methamphetamine in his system. The report also said Douglas Claiborne was struck by 18 rounds fired by officers who reported seeing Claiborne grabbing Trooper Micah May’s gun. May on July 27 was placing spike strips on Interstate 15 to stop Claiborne’s vehicle when it hit the trooper. May died two days later. The report said blood levels of amphetamine far less than those found in Claiborne’s system were found in abusers who exhibited violent and irrational behavior.