Californian to prison for arson fire at old Nevada depot

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — A 64-year-old California man who admitted setting the fire that destroyed a historic train depot in rural Lyon County last year has been sentenced to up to nearly seven years in prison. Kurt Robert Selzer of Oak View pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in September in connection with the fire in June 2020 at the Dayton Railroad Depot building about 40 miles southeast of Reno. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye says a Third District judge sentenced him to 30 to 81 months and ordered him to pay $25,000 in restitution. Rye says the irreplaceable historic building was “one of a kind.”