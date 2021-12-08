Vegas judge mulls evidence question in Ruggs fatal DUI case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge says he’ll decide before Thursday whether to limit medical information that prosecutors receive about former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III following a fatal, fiery crash. Ruggs didn’t appear in court Wednesday. His attorneys argued that state law lets the state obtain a report about Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level after the Nov. 2 crash but doesn’t let a judge compel first-responders to testify about his physical condition. Ruggs is due next week for a hearing of evidence alleging he was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into Tina Tintor’s vehicle, killing her. Ruggs was released by the Raiders after the crash and is on house arrest.