U.S., rural Nevada town clash over 1905 irrigation canal

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the government and a rural Nevada town are going before a U.S. judge in Reno to argue over Fernley’s lawsuit challenging government plans to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal and eliminate leaking water residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells. A judge denied Fernley’s bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal 30 miles east of Reno with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes. The government says in addition to guarding against another breach in the federal canal, renovations will reduce the loss of water that belongs to U.S. taxpayers.