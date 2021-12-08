Man gets prison term in death of cyclist struck by passenger

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 24-year-old Las Vegas man who was driving a minivan when a passenger leaned out a window and fatally struck a cyclist has been sentenced to up to 26 years in prison. Rodrigo Cruz was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of the 2020 incident in which Michelle Weissman was struck while riding her bike. District Judge Jacqueline Bluth sentenced Cruz to 10 to 26 years in prison. Cruz’s minivan veered toward Weissman and passenger Giovanni Medina Barajas reached out to knock her down. The impact made him fall out the window, and both were killed.