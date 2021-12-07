Skip to Content
Las Vegas police link 2nd cold case killing to man now dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metro Police are attributing a second decades-old homicide to a man who died many years ago. Police announced Monday that DNA evidence linked Johnny Blake Peterson to the 1983 sexual assault and killing of 22-year-old Diana Hanson. According to police, they received information linking Peterson to Hanson’s death after they identified him as the person who  raped and killed16-year-old Kim Bryant in 1979. Police said DNA evidence then confirmed Peterson’s involvement in Hanson’s death. Peterson died in 1993.

