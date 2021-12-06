Fire official: 3-year-old boy rescued, resuscitated in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy child was hospitalized with burn injuries after firefighters rescued him from a burning mobile home southeast of Las Vegas. A Clark County fire official says arriving fire crews found the child unconscious Monday morning and resuscitated him before he was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately made public. Two other children were treated at the scene for less serious injuries. Firefighters spent more than an hour fighting hot spots at the residence. Blackmon says the cause of the fire was not immediately known.