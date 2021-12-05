Ice-skating Las Vegas dog gets an American Kennel Club award

The Associated Press

An ice-skating dog from Nevada is one of five canines honored at this year’s American Kennel Club’s Humane Fund Awards. Officials with the New York-based club say the awards celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities. The five winners were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,000 nominations. One award is presented in each of five categories. An 8-year-old Labrador retriever named Benny won the award for Exemplary Companion Dog. Owned by Cheryl DelSangro of Las Vegas, Benny has become a fan favorite at Vegas Golden Knights home games with his own custom skates and hockey stick. Benny also helps with a program for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.