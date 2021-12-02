Vegas police reopen investigation into death of hotel worker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have reopened their investigation of the death of a housekeeper at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Police say authorities initially thought a “medical issue” caused the death of the woman found unresponsive in a hotel room on Nov. 28. However, police said late Wednesday in a statement that unspecified new information “prompted the reexamination of this death investigation.” The statement said homicide detectives want to speak with a person seen in the area where the housekeeper was found. Surveillance video released by police showed a man with a goatee and wearing black clothing. No identities have been released.