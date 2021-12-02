10 to life for Reno woman guilty of teen prostitution crime

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 28-year-old Nevada woman faces 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Montana to transporting a minor to engage in prostitution. Federal prosecutors say Ashley Stella of Reno admitted she brought a 16-year-old girl from Nevada to Montana last fall to engage in commercial sex. She was arrested after police responded to a report of possible illegal activity at a Billings motel in December 2020. The U.S. attorney for Montana said Thursday that Stella faces up to a $250,000 fine and five years’ probation in addition the mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.