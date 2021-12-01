Anaheim Ducks hold off Vegas Golden Knights for wild 6-5 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his 15th goal during Anaheim’s four-goal second period, and Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano had three assists apiece in the Ducks’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm also scored in the second period for the Ducks, who have won 11 of 15 after back-to-back victories over Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and Vegas. Max Pacioretty and Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist apiece for the Golden Knights, who have lost three of four. Zach Whitecloud and Janmark scored shorthanded goals for Vegas after the Ducks had taken a three-goal lead.