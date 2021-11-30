Court date reset for UFC star Jon Jones in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court date has been reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he’ll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace. Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court when a judge pushed back the date for prosecutors to file a criminal complaint. Jones remains free on $8,000 bail. Jones had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion since 2011 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year. He has a history of arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC.