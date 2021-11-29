Henderson Mayor Debra March to run for lieutenant governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henderson Mayor Debra March plans to run for lieutenant governor in Nevada in next year’s election. March, a Democrat, has served as Henderson’s mayor since 2017. She said last week that her platform would focus on economic development and diversification and draw from experience attracting jobs to Henderson, which is Nevada’s second largest city. Since Kate Marshall resigned as lieutenant governor in August to become an advisor in the White House, Gov. Steve Sisolak has not appointed a replacement. Democrat Kimi Cole and Republicans Dan Schwartz Stavros Anthony and Mack Miller have also announced plans to run.