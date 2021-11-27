No. 2 UCLA shoots nearly 50% against UNLV for 73-51 win

By ADAM SOBOLESKI

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead No. 2 UCLA over UNLV 73-51 on Saturday. The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each. Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3-point range. The Bruins outrebounded UNLV 47-27 for the game.